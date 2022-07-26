Dolly Parton, Jimmy Fallon Giggle In Blonde Wigs, “Twin Sisters”

Dolly Parton‘s charm and style never take a break, but when she laughs it’s even better than normal. And one thing Jimmy Fallon has proven he’s pretty good at is making his guests chuckle. So Parton guesting on Fallon is a surefire winner — even before Jimmy puts on his Dolly wig.

It’s Dolly’s suggestion — “you should put it on,” she laughs. And Fallon is no fool: you do what Dolly Parton says…

Now Dolly is famously not sensitive to slights — and when it comes to her inimitable look, her sense of humor is a thing of beauty. As she herself has said, “it takes a lot of money to look this cheap”! But even better is her response when being referred to as a dumb blonde.

The icon knocks down that ridiculous notion on both fronts, saying: “I’m know I’m now dumb, and I know I’m not blonde!”

Fallon looks more like a rocker from an 80s hair band than he does Dolly’s “twin sister” in his Parton wig, but that’s just because he hasn’t belted out “Jolene” yet.

Oh and wait — not blonde? We’ll never believe it, even when we know.