Carly Pearce Channels Loretta Lynn In Belted White Mini Dress, ‘Stunning!”

NBC’s annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular tops off Independence Day with its world-famous fireworks and a stellar lineup of musical stars.

Chart-toppers Pitbull, Brett Eldredge, and country music star Carly Pearse, among others, will light up the stage in advance of Macy’s iconic fireworks display on New York City’s summer skyline.

Just days before her New York City gig, Kentucky-born Pearse “channeled queen Loretta” at the Grand Ole Opry in a white belted mini dress. See photos above and video below.

At the Opry, Carly and The Josh Abbott Band sang their fan-favorite duet “Wasn’t That Drunk.”

Carly is currently on her Here and Now tour — as seen in Chicago, below.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular airs on Monday, July 4 at 8 pm on NBC.