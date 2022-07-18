Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Stuns In Cut-Out Dress, “I’m a Star and I Can Do Anything”

When not playing Kate on the hit series Bridgerton, actress Simone Ashley is often turning heads on the red carpet. For the Netflix premiere of The Gray Man (starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas), Simone stunned in a black cut-out dress with a high slit by design label Monot.

During an interview with Vogue, Monot designer Eli Mizrahi said “confidence is key” to wearing his work. He added: “You should walk into a room and think, ‘I’m a star and I can do anything.’ I feel like a lot of my pieces in the collection will give you that attitude.” Ashley is definitely a star and it does look like she can do anything!

Mizrahi also added with a laugh: “The bad girls are my top priority! Those are the ones who are going to support my brand and buy my products.”

Jennifer Lopez (see above) and Nina Dobrev (below) are fans of Monot, too.