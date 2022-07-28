Andrew Cuomo’s Youngest Daughter Stuns In Hot Pink Cutout Dress at Wedding

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is the father of three daughters with his ex-wife Kerry Kennedy, daughter of the late U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy (photo below).

The Kennedy-Cuomo daughters are: twins Mariah and Cara, and the youngest is Michaela, 24, who just graduated from Brown University, also alma mater of Mariah and mother. (Cara graduated from Harvard in 2017.)

With her mother and sisters, Michaela attended a wedding in Chicago and turned heads in a stunning and strapless pink cut-out dress. As one fan replied: “Pretty in pink.”

In the photo above taken at the wedding is (l-r): Kerry, Michaela, Cara and Mariah.

Below, Michaela wears another pretty in pink cut-out ensemble with her mom, whom she calls her best friend.