Alyssa Milano Plays Single Mom In ‘Who’s the Boss’ with Tony Danza, “Sam Is Back!”

Legendary TV stars Tony Danza (Taxi) and Alyssa Milano (Charmed) are reuniting and reprising their roles for a reboot of Who’s the Boss?. When fellow former child star Rosario Dawson (Kids, Rent) heard the good news, she wrote: “Sam is back!”

In the new Amazon Freevee series Samantha Micelli (Milano) is a single mom living with her dad, Tony (Danza), and in the same house where the retired baseball player worked as a live-in housekeeper for Angela Bower (Judith Light, Transparent).

Above: Yes, that’s Leah Remini (pre-King of Queens) guest-starring on Who’s the Boss? in the 1980s.

No word yet if Light or Danny Pintauro (Angela’s son Jonathan) will reprise their roles. Note: Actress Katherine Helmond, who played Angela’s mother Mona, died in 2019.

As seen above and below, in real life, Milano is married and the mother of two.