The Rock’s ‘Black Adam Training’ Shirt — Where To Get “Cool Shirt” (Under Armour Black Adam Collab?)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is always wearing the gear — hey, he’s got a mega-deal with Under Armour and Dick’s Sporting Goods that guarantees that when it comes to working out, The Rock is always outfitted in custom apparel.

But there are movies to promote, too, and so sometimes you have to shift from your Under Armour gear to your movie gear. Check out the superstar below in his Black Adam Training attire.

#BlackAdamTraining coming soon, says the caption. Is an Under Armour Black Adam collab in the works? Will such a thing be officially part of Under Armour’s Project Rock?

Fans can’t wait, many of them agreeing with Rock Instagram follower and wrestling world persona Jon Anik, who wrote: “That’s a cool shirt.”

