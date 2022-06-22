Mark Cuban, Doctor J Pop Up Perfectly In Adam Sandler Behind-The-Scenes “Hustle” Video

The young legend Julius Erving was the superstar who glued together the classic basketball movie The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh back in the day. Mark Cuban was a boy then, growing up in Pittsburgh, and the movie made a big and lasting impact on the future billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

Now Cuban and Doctor J are in a movie together. Hustle is Adam Sandler‘s latest, and it will appeal far beyond the diehard hoop-heads who remember The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh.

It takes a magnet like Sandler to pull off a play like this, made even easier, of course, by the fact that LeBron James is a producer on the film. Sandler shared some behind-the-scenes action, introduced by his co-star Queen Latifah.