Mariah Carey Shows Out In Gorgeous Plunging Gown, Needs 2 Assistants for Backstage Prep Pic

Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance at the BET Awards and stole the show. Her gown, plunging in front and with an enormous golden train, would have been the top story for almost any other performer.

But since this was Mariah Carey, the story was the high notes she hit, slaying the vocal like no other pop performer around. It was “Big Energy” indeed.

Carey gave fans a backstage look at her gown prep work, flashing her superstar smile while two assistants tended to the miles-long train. And fans responded with hosannas.

“Killed it tonight Mimi!” was the consensus.

Here’s a look at the video where Carey, despite the star power all around her, is the sun while the rest are mere planets.