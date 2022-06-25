Kendrick Lamar, Dressed Like Christ, Gives Surprise Performance In Paris

The music superstar Kendrick Lamar — who has also won a Pulitzer Prize — gave a surprise performance while seated in the front row at the Louis Vuitton Men Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris. Beside him was fashion icon Naomi Campbell who somehow almost faded into the background — not something that happens to Naomi.

But maybe it was that Lamar was dressed in an imitation of Christ, complete with a crown of thorns. Except it seems in this case those thorns are diamonds.

Some were surprised at the move. Zalia Atelier commented: “That’s a mockery of Jesus. Why?!”

The show took place at the world famous Louvre Museum. More photos in the slideshow below.