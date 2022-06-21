Jennifer Lopez Struts Jack Harlow-Style, and Summer Officially is ON

Jennifer Lopez goes first class, as you know. But as she struts to the private jet in her silk suit and high-heel sandals in the video below, she turns first class from stuff to sunny in a way few celebs can pull off. It could be that smile, maybe it’s the pure joy of her sizzling romantic status, or just her realization that you have to enjoy the moment.

Or maybe it’s just that she’s got Jack Harlow in her head — and Harlow is giving that first class notion to everybody, even those travelers stuffed into coach can get a taste from his indelible first class groove.

He can “put you in first class, up in the sky.” But then you knew that. First Class is an attitude as much as a ticket. JLo seems to be saying summer starts now — it’s on.

In the photos below, JLo looks like she’s ready to fly not just a private jet, but the space shuttle…