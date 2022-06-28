‘Hocus Pocus 2’ For Disney+, Sanderson Sisters Set Up “Twist” for Haunting Halloween Drop

Disney+ just dropped the dope, star-studded, spooky trailer for Hocus Pocus 2. Let’s start with comment Disney probably most wants to hear: “This is one of those few cases where I’m perfectly okay with Disney making a sequel to a movie that didn’t necessarily need one, this looks really good!!“

Or is it this comment that makes The Mouse smile most? “Worth the wait! I can’t wait to see the Sanderson Sisters back together again for a new adventure!”

The fans are into the fresh plot action too, not just the nostalgia draw, which is admittedly huge.

Disney knows that come Halloween it has to deliver something new to tweak the tried-and-true original (watch it here), and one fan nails the tease with this: “I love the twist that the main character might be a witch too and will probably be a good one who has to fight the Sanderson sisters as she figures out how to use her powers.”

Disney is straightforward with its own description — because its first sentence is more than enough for fans:

“Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reunite for the highly anticipated Disney+ Original Movie “Hocus Pocus 2.” The live-action, long awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic…”

Disney reveals: “Hocus Pocus 2” also stars Doug Jones (“The Shape of Water”), Whitney Peak (“Gossip Girl”), Lilia Buckingham (“Dirt”), Belisa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Tony Hale (“Veep”), Sam Richardson (“The Tomorrow War,” “Good Boys”), Juju Brener (“Vanquish”), Froy Gutierrez (“Teen Wolf”), Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen. The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (“Dumplin,’” “The Proposal”), written by Jen D’Angelo (“Happy Together,” “Workaholics”) and produced by Lynn Harris (“King Richard,” “The Shallows”), with Adam Shankman (“Disenchanted,” “Hairspray”), Ralph Winter (“Hocus Pocus,” “X-Men” franchise) and David Kirschner (“Hocus Pocus,” “Chucky”) serving as executive producers.