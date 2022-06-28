Dolly Parton’s Magnetic Charm, Long Nails On Full Display in Amazing Throwback Video

Dolly Parton is not just a singer and player — the self-described country girl is also in the Songwriting Hall of Fame. Dolly has simply always had the knack to pen a tune for the moment.

You could ask Jolene (see below) or the late, legendary talk show host Johnny Carson, who each got the Dolly treatment.

Ms. Parton shared the clip above showing how she wrote a song just for her appearance on Carson’s Tonight Show. Her smile as she delivers the final line — that she hadn’t really arrived until she was on Carson’s radar — looks like it could beam across the universe. The smile just shows that the future, for Dolly, is gonna be quite a ride.

Fans are also amazed at her guitar playing, not least because Dolly’s nails look to be about two inches long! “Is anyone else noticing how well she plays the guitar with those nails??? Just me?” asks a fan who has plenty of nail curious company in the comments.

And here’s that tune for Jolene. Unforgettable.

The throwbacks are all testimony to the talent, charm and utter originality of the performer. Here’s another: