Who Are “Compton’s Destiny Child” Femme Nasty Singers on ‘The Neighborhood’?

On The Neighborhood episode “Welcome to the Dream Girls,” when Tina (Tichina Arnold) reunites with her former girl group Femme Nasty after decades apart, old issues are reignited, threatening to derail the trio’s big performance.

Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer, who directs the episode!) says back in the day, the group was considered as “Compton’s Destiny Child.”

Dave (Max Greenfield) becomes their biggest fan, as seen in the video above.

Janice is portrayed by Brély Evans (Nichelle on Being Mary Jane), and Nicki is portrayed by Shanola Hampton (Veronica on Shameless; see clip below).

