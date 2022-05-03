Watch Jennifer Grey and Madonna Sing Duet in Rarely Seen 80s Movie Clip

Hollywood movie star Jennifer Grey is best known for her roles in movies including Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (Ferris’ sister) and Dirty Dancing (Baby), among others.

She also won Season 11 of Dancing with the Stars in 2010. Now 62, the actress is promoting her memoir, Out of the Corner.

When Grey shared the “rough behind the scenes video” above, she wrote: “none of us had any clue where this screen test would lead us. it was just the very first starting point of the exploration of our bodies together in motion.”

Grey’s memoir includes stories with fellow celebs including Madonna. The two met in New York City while filming the 1989 movie Bloodhounds of Broadway — they sang a duet, “I Surrender, Dear.” The film was set in 1928; Matt Damon starred as the protagonist, Regret.

Louis Armstrong was the first to record the jazz standard in 1931. Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, also recorded the song years later.

Grey teases: “to get the full story on the male stripper party she threw for me” (see above), you’ll have to read her book. Grey will discuss her career and memoir on The View on Tuesday, May 3 (11 am, ABC).