Venus Williams Stuns In Red Hot Ruched Mini Dress, “Wedding Season”

When Brooklyn Beckham, son of soccer legend David Beckham and former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham, got married in Palm Springs, Florida, tennis legends Serena Williams and Venus Williams attended the fancy affair.

While Serena wore a metallic ruched Balmain dress, Venus rocked a strapless, red hot ruched mini dress with a keyhole cutout at the neck. Swipe to see the stunning back.

When Venus shared the solo shot above, she captioned it: “Wedding season.”

In case you got distracted while watching the Oscars (King Richard), Venus wore a stunning curve-hugging white gown. And while in Paris, Venus looked tres chic in the short black romper below.