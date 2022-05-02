Top Sunscreens: People and Vogue Choose Top Sunscreens for 2022, #4 Big Surprise

It may surprise you to learn that populist People magazine’s top 3 sunscreen choices are far more expensive than the elite Vogue magazine’s top 3 sunscreen choices.

While the planet heats up and sunscreen becomes more than just the beachgoer’s helper, every healthcare and cosmetics company under the sun is fighting for market share. And like everything else in America, including politics, there’s a divide.

There aren’t many matches on the two best sunscreen lists of these two respected publications. Can you guess which best sunscreens list prominently features the relatively expensive SkinCeuticals brand above?

Would you have guessed populist People magazine’s top 3 sunscreen recommendations would be more expensive than the elite Vogue top 3 sunscreen recommendations? Or that the People top three sunscreen choices would be almost 50% more expensive?

[People‘s #1 choice is by LaRoche-Posay]

People magazine’s top 3 sunscreens on the recommended sunscreens for 2022 list are LaRoche-Posay Anthelios SX Daily Moisturizer with SPF (see image above), Josie Maran Get Even Sun Milk, and SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense. As listed these products — if you bought all three top sunscreens — would cost $146.

The Vogue top 3 sunscreen choices on the list are UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 (image above), MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Creme SPF 30 Broad Spectrum UVA-UVB Sunscreen, and Kinship Self Reflect Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 32 (see image below). Total of these three top sunscreen choices? Just $98.

And there’s also a big surprise at #4 on the lists, where the trend continues. See below.

And if you go to #4 on the list the practical Vogue lists a $9 Neutrogena drugstore staple versus People‘s $38 Supergoop. Surprise, surprise, right?