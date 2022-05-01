The Simpsons: Bart’s Ex Shauna Chalmers Surprises Lisa In the Marching Band

On The Simpsons episode “Girls Just Shauna Have Fun,” while Homer becomes a craft beer brewer, Lisa joins the high school marching band and finds an unlikely mentor in Shauna Chalmers.
Shauna is the daughter of Springfield Elementary Superintendent Gary Chalmers (Hank Azaria), who had a thing with Bart in the Season 23 episode “Beware My Cheating Bart.”
Shauna is voiced by actress Tress MacNeille, who has been on every episode on The Simpsons since 1990.
A fan of The Simpsons made the funny video below.
The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8 pm on FOX.