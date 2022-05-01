The Simpsons: Bart’s Ex Shauna Chalmers Surprises Lisa In the Marching Band

On The Simpsons episode “Girls Just Shauna Have Fun,” while Homer becomes a craft beer brewer, Lisa joins the high school marching band and finds an unlikely mentor in Shauna Chalmers.

Above and below: The Simpsons “Girls Just Shauna Have Fun” (20th Television)

Shauna is the daughter of Springfield Elementary Superintendent Gary Chalmers (Hank Azaria), who had a thing with Bart in the Season 23 episode “Beware My Cheating Bart.”

Shauna is voiced by actress Tress MacNeille, who has been on every episode on The Simpsons since 1990.

