The Rock Spots Lindsey Vonn in Iron Paradise Power Session, “Challenge Accepted”

Superstar Olympic ski champs Lindsey Vonn and Bella Chanel Wright joined The Rock (and supertrainer Ariel AKA gymhooky) for a workout promoting the fresh new Project Rock drop. As Wright writes, she honors The Rock’s work and ability to inspire.

The Rock’s platform and brand “gives people the opportunity to put on a Project Rock uniform, do the work, and have a fresh start everyday,” she says. Wright is familiar with overcoming setbacks to achieve what she wants in sports.

The Rock shared a tensile-strength video of him spotting Vonn and Wright, saying “Iron Paradise ain’t no joke.” Vonn and Wright are doing some serious work under Johnson’s watchful care below:

And then they are all getting after it together in the video below:

To make these scenes even more remarkable, consider that Vonn is coming out of big time knee rehab. It’s not all rock and roll workouts, sometimes it’s just grit and grind.