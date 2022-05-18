The Rock Shares Another ‘Black Adam’ Pic, Says He’s “Redefining” Hero, Quotes Dylan Thomas

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says it’s an “intense week” on the Black Adam shoot, and he delivers the picture to prove the fact. Black and white, haunting, powerful, severe — Johnson’s frame, his face, his glare, his costume are all making a statement in the pic.

According to Johnson, the “heirarchy in the DC Universe will change” because of the upending Black Adam will deliver upon it. Johnson says “we are redefining the superhero paradigm.”

He goes on to say that part of the switch is that “the people no longer need a hero” — proposing an “antihero” instead, writing “they need a protector.”

Then The Rock quotes the famous poet Dylan Thomas, who died in Greenwich Village in 1953 after consuming what he allegedly claimed was 18 straight whiskeys.

“Rage against the dying of the light,” The Rock writes, from Thomas’s most famous poem.

The Rock had quoted Thomas in his previous Black Adam post, also saying that of all the characters he’s played, “none speak to my DNA more than this antihero known as the man in black, Teth Adam.”