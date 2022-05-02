The Rock Photobombs Shocked Fans in Vegas, Gives Away Tequila, “Seeing Double”

It’s understandable these Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum visitors in Las Vegas would be seeing double — because in a surprise appearance Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave every fan there a bottle of his Teremana tequila.

But it wasn’t the drink that did it — no, these fans were literally seeing double because suddenly there was human The Rock and wax figure The Rock, standing right next to each other.

Check out the sheer joy and excitement (Human) The Rock generates in the video below.

Johnson wrote in posting the fun:

They all freaked out.

A few cried.

We all had fun.

And I handed out a bottle of @teremana to every shocked human;).

Visitors paying attention were actually seeing quintuple, because the Las Vegas museum features four figures of The Rock. A visitor there could already indulge in seeing quadruple.

“The new American Johnsons, joining wax Rocks already entertaining visitors in London and Hong Kong, represent four different sides of the multidimensional star,” Claude Wooten wrote at 2paragraphs when The Rock announced the figures in late March.