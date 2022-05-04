Tara Reid Stuns In Crop Top, Low Rise Leather Pants on NYC Rooftop

Hollywood movie star Tara Reid is working on a number of new projects including the low budget movie Sally Floss: Digital Detective. Eric Roberts (Runaway Train) and Todd Bridges (Diff’rent Strokes) make cameo appearances.

When not on a set, Tara Reid often models as seen in the new photo series above and below. Tara’s fans love the short white crop top sweater with puffy sleeves and low rise black leather pants look. More than one replied: “Stunning!”

Tara thanks PR guru Lizzie Grubman for introducing her to fashion/celebrity photographer Stephen Mihalchik, who shot Tara on a rooftop in New York City.

Below is the trailer for Sally Floss: Digital Detective — be sure to watch to the very end.