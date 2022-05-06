‘Star Trek’ Star Rebecca Romijn Stuns In Tiny Mini Dress, “My Legs Glow Naturally”

Model/actress Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) stars as Una Chin-Riley in the new Paramount series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

For the red carpet premiere event, the gorgeous and talented star turned heads in a tiny, rainbow sequin mini dress by Pamela Roland which accentuated the supermodel’s long legs.

When Romijn shared the photo above, she wrote: “you’re probably thinking because I now live in space, also in the future, that my legs glow naturally. It’s semi-true,” and gave credit to makeup artist Kate Best for working “some kind of magic right there.”

Note: Kate used the “Original” Body Bling by Scott Barnes Cosmetics on “them legs.”

Kate called the whole look: “90’s Supermodel in full effect.” Romijn said she was trying for “galaxy chic.”