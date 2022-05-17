Sara Haines Dances In Spacesuit Silver Maxi Dress on The Chase, “Can You Feel It?”

On the Season 3 of the game show The Chase, host Sara Haines welcomes new chaser and top female quizzer in the world Victoria “The Queen” Groce. For the queen of trivia’s debut on the show, host Haines rocks a curve-hugging, spacesuit-silver maxi dress with short sleeves.

Above: Sara Haines on The Chase (ABC/Richard Cartwright)

When Sara shared the on-set video below, she captioned it: “*this* is the energy we’re heading into #TheChase premiere with” with a dancing woman emoji. The song Haines is dancing along to is the 1980 song “Can You Feel It” by the legendary family band the Jacksons, with the late Michael Jackson singing the lead vocals.

The music video (below) for “Can You Feel It” had a sci-fi, otherworldliness to it, too.

The Chase airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on ABC, right after the miniature golf game show Holey Moley at 8 pm.