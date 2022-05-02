Ruth Negga Stuns In “Blush and Bashful” Dress, Over-the-Elbow Gloves, “Breathtaking”

When not filming a Hollywood movie, actress Ruth Negga (Loving, Passing) is on stage. She recently made her debut on Broadway as Lady MacBeth in MacBeth with Daniel Craig as Shakespeare’s troubled King of Scotland.

For the premiere, Negga stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton dress with over-the-elbow white gloves.

One fan wrote: “The blush and bashful of the dress with the carpet is dreams come true.” And more than one replied: “breathtaking.”

Negga and Craig were also photographed together for Vogue magazine (see series above).

The production of MacBeth directed by Sam Gold is at the Longacre Theater in New York City, until July 10.