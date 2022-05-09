Rita Ora Stuns In Strapless Mini Dress with Gigantic Bow, “Surreally Seductive”

When not singing or modeling for the Kate Moss Agency, Rita Ora is mentoring aspiring singers on The Voice Australia. For the season premiere, she wowed in a black satin, strapless mini dress with a giant pink bow.

When Rita shared the photos above, she wrote: “Had some hard decisions this round, but I’m so excited to take #TeamRita to the next stage!!”

Stoj makeup artist reveals that Rita is wearing Pat McGrath’s LUST Lip Gloss: “Blood 1.”

The brand describes the product as “A luxurious lip color that delivers ethereally erotic color with the surreally seductive shine of a glossy balm.”

