Reese Witherspoon Wants Zoe Kravitz’s Oversized YSL Tote, “Badass Bag” 

When actress/model Zoe Kravitz shared the stunning photos below, of her modeling for Yves Saint Laurent, she captioned them simply: “Y S L.”

When Kravitz’s former Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon saw the photo above, of Zoe rocking a sheer black turtleneck crop top, the Oscar winner replied: “Give me that bag.” The giant tote bag with the giant logo is by YSL. The comment has received more than 400 comments.

Another fan replied: “Badass bag.”

Get ready to see more of Kravitz: she stars in the recently released Hollywood movie The Batman (as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman) with Robert Pattinson.