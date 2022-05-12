Reese Witherspoon Childhood Photo Shows Her As Kid With Round “Busy Betty” Eyeglasses

Hollywood movie star Reese Witherspoon is beaming in the video below as she announces the release of her first children’s book, Busy Betty. The protagonist is based on her 5-year-old self. And like “Busy Betty” on the cover of the book, Reese rocks a pair of super cute round eyeglass frames.

Reese says the book is “all about being a busy kid with a busy brain, which is what I was when growing up.”

The Oscar winner (Walk the Line) also reveals that she was “that kid” who everyone called “spirited.” She talked a lot in class, made jokes, and yes, little Reese Witherspoon was sent to the principal’s office.

Reese said she was inspired by family photos to write Busy Betty. Above is 11-year-old Reese in those adorable round glasses in 1987. She said at the time she memorized “all the words to ‘Heaven is a Place on Earth’ by Belinda Carlisle,” went roller skating, and played Dragon Slayer at the arcade.

Busy Betty will be released in October 2022.