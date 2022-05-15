Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Gab Union Rave on Mary J. Blige for Billboard Awards

Mary J. Blige will receive the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards airing Sunday night (8pm ET / 5pm PT) on NBC, but she’s already hearing the praise on social media.

Check out this list of big names saying Blige is the everything in the video below: Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Gab Union, Taraji P. Henson, DJ Khaled, Ella Mai and Kiana Ledé, and that’s not all.

It’s no accident that her Instagram handle is TheRealMaryJBlige…

Blige, always preternaturally cool, even sounds excited on the gram. Hey when people like Busta Rhymes are throwing crowns at you in response, it’s your obligation to enjoy it. Even if, like Blige, you don’t make your art to get trophies.