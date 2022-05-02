Pete Davidson Waits Patiently While Slit of Kim Kardashian’s Dress is Fixed

Kim Kardashian‘s silver dress doesn’t just cling like that without needing some attention, where as Pete Davidson‘s outfit — blazer, pants and white t-shirt — seems like it needs about as much TLC as your pajamas. Opposites attract, they say.

You’ll see below that Kim Kardashian, in the second swipe, needs a little help adjusting the slit of her metallic dress as the newly public pair arrive for the Hulu premiere of The Kardashians.

Davidson looks like he knows what he’s in for, and who the bright lights (including flashbulbs) are there to shine on — at least on this night. Davidson seems to be saying: “I’ll just stand over here and keep my head down.”

In the third swipe pic, someone tends to Kardashian’s makeup — now that her dress is fixed — while Davidson looks the other way, moseying along and holding his paramour’s hand.

Now at the White House, it’s a different scene. Davidson still looks like he doesn’t need much fashion maintenance while Kardashian, still glamorous, looks less like she’s in far less danger of a potential “wardrobe malfunction.” Or a makeup touchup. Nice tie, Pete.