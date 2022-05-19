Penn & Teller Play Young Sheldon’s First Pimple, “Acne and Pus” on Season 5 Finale   

On the Season 5 finale of Young Sheldon, ‘A Clogged Pore, a Little Spanish and the Future,’ while Mary (Zoe Perry) and George Sr. (Lance Barber) hunt for new jobs, Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Meemaw (Annie Potts) take a business trip across the border, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) struggles to cope with the first signs of puberty — a pimple.

Above: Iain Armitage as Young Sheldon (Erik Voake/CBS ©2022)

The pimple is “personified” by Penn Jillette and Teller. Young Sheldon showrunner and co-creator Steve Molaro said: “We thought it would be fun to personify the pimple.” Penn plays “A.V., acne vulgaris” and Teller plays “pus.”

The dynamic duo recently performed on The Masked Singer (as HydraMask); see video below.

Penn & Teller have been performing together for 45 years!

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CBS, right before United States of Al at 8:30 pm, and How We Roll at 9 pm.