Paulina Gretzky Models Tiny Green Bikini After 2 Vera Wang Wedding Dresses

Paulina Gretzky found her match in PGA Tour star Dustin Johnson, and she wants to keep matching. Luckily, Gretzky has just the wardrobe with which to do it, evidently. Johnson won The Masters golf tournament in 2020, taking home millions in prize money and increased endorsements for the major championship win.

But it’s the symbolic green jacket that host Augusta National gives to its winners that best represents success. Other tournaments have money and trophies, the green jacket is Augusta’s alone. It’s all about the fashion, in other words.

Even if Paulina Gretzky didn’t intend the color coordination, a fan commenter took care of it for her, writing: “This outfit goes well with DJ’s green jacket.”

But the newly married couple matches even when their colors don’t, as you see below. Gretzky was married in a dress by Vera Wang, of course.

Wang designed two dresses for the big weekend — swipe to see both. Vera Wang is also designing wedding and engagement rings in partnership with Zales.