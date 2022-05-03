Parker Posey Nails Southern Prosecutor Role in True Crime Series ‘The Staircase’

Hollywood movie star Parker Posey is known for her roles in Christopher Guest films including Waiting for Guffman (Libby Mae), Best in Show (Meg), A Mighty Wind (Sissy), and in Basquiat (Mary Boone), The Daytrippers (Jo), Clockwatchers (Margaret), and Dazed and Confused (Darla), among many others.

Get ready to see more of Parker Posey: she stars in the upcoming HBO Max series The Staircase.

It tells the story of crime novelist Michael Peterson (Colin Firth) who was accused of killing his wife Kathleen (Toni Collette), who was found dead at the bottom of the staircase in their Durham, North Carolina home in December 2001.

A 16-year court battle ensued. Posey plays the late Assistant District Attorney Freda Black (photos above), prosecutor in the Michael Peterson murder trial.

Black delivered memorable arguments during the trial (video below), which ended with Peterson’s conviction on first-degree murder.

Above is the real Freda Black in action; below is Parker Posey as the ADA.

Parker Posey as Freda Black in The Staircase (HBO Max)

In 2017, Peterson was granted a new trial, submitted an Alford plea to a lesser charge of manslaughter, and was sentenced to time served and freed.

Black, who was featured in the 2004 Netflix docuseries The Staircase (trailer above), died in 2018. She was 57.

The Staircase premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, May 5.