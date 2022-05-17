‘Ozark’ Star Plays Informant Kayla Marsh on ‘FBI’

On the FBI episode “Kayla,” while the team investigates the murder of a retired DEA agent who was shot outside a bakery, Nina (Shantel VanSanten) and Tiffany (Katherine Renee Turner) clash over the use of informant Kayla Marsh.

Above: Melissa Saint-Amand, Katherine Renee Turner on FBI (David M. Russell/CBS)

Kayla is portrayed by actress Melissa Saint-Amand, who is known for her role as Jade in the hit series Ozark with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

Melissa is also known for her role as Sabrina in Atlanta. Watch her Season 2 scene below with Danielle Deadwyler.

Melissa wrote about her time on Atlanta: “Working on this show was so cool because it was my first big booking. I had worked on a few smaller projects prior, but nothing that could even remotely compare to the magnitude of a show like Atlanta.”

FBI airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CBS, right before FBI International at 9 pm and FBI Most Wanted at 10 pm.