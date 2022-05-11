Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Olivia Cooke Will Be Face of Garrard & Co, Royal Jeweler Started in 1735

by in Culture | May 11, 2022

Olivia Cooke

Olivia Cooke, photo: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Actress Olivia Cooke, star of Vanity Fair and Ready Player One among other films, will be the new face of Garrard & Co., the British jeweler founded in 1735. The British-born actress is currently starring in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, an HBO Original for HBO Max.

Garrard & Co. was founded in London by master silversmith George Wickes and became the “first official Crown Jeweller in 1843.”

Ms. Cooke joins a long list of queens, princesses, duchesses, and other royals to adorn themselves in the unique jewels of Garrard & Co. A sample of Garrard pieces for sale in the secondary market is this Vintage Garrard Tri-coloured Chunky Link Necklace in 18k Gold, priced at $15,722.28. (28 cents?!!)

