Olivia Cooke Will Be Face of Garrard & Co, Royal Jeweler Started in 1735

Actress Olivia Cooke, star of Vanity Fair and Ready Player One among other films, will be the new face of Garrard & Co., the British jeweler founded in 1735. The British-born actress is currently starring in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, an HBO Original for HBO Max.

Garrard & Co. was founded in London by master silversmith George Wickes and became the “first official Crown Jeweller in 1843.”

Ms. Cooke joins a long list of queens, princesses, duchesses, and other royals to adorn themselves in the unique jewels of Garrard & Co. A sample of Garrard pieces for sale in the secondary market is this Vintage Garrard Tri-coloured Chunky Link Necklace in 18k Gold, priced at $15,722.28. (28 cents?!!)