Nicki Minaj Is Full ‘Burberry Barbie’ In Photos With Bella Hadid, Katy Perry

Nicki Minaj is still giving the pics to fans, even if she turned the comments off on her Instagram. Sometimes you’ve got to turn down the noise, she seems to know, and listen to your own tune play.

The Met Gala, of course, is sort of made for Minaj’s major fashion stamp, and the trendsetter pressed down hard on the proceedings in what she called in her caption the “Burberry Barbie” look.

Or more precisely: “Burberry Barbie in HAUTE COUTURE.”

Minaj shared a couple of pics, but her image got splashed farther and wider by other social sharers. Check out Minaj hanging fellow fashionista Bella Hadid.

And here’s another celeb pairing from the same lane, as Minaj chills with Katy Perry who says “I’m a Barb” too.

It’s love and hearts, even when the comments are off.