Naathan Phan Appears With Dean Cain on ‘Masters of Illusion’ — Superbad Polymath

Dean Cain takes viewers on another incredible magic Masters of Illusion journey in the episode entitled “The Bed of Nails and the Magic Wand.” Magicians appearing include Naathan Phan, Jonathan Goodwin, Eric Jones, Levent and Stuart MacDonald.

Fans of the show know it’s not just magic tricks that provide the kicks on Masters of Illusion. The illusions are often comical too, or musical, or just quirkily entertaining in some other way.

That’s where the first name on the list above, Naathan Phan, fits in perfectly. You may recognize his memorable face rom his turns as an actor — he appeared in Superbad with Seth Rogen, Michael Cera and Jonah Hill, and in the TV movie Up in Smoke. Or maybe he’s performed illusions near you.

(Below is a taste of Naathan Phan’s magic, and his show biz style from his reel.)

Phan is currently performing in a month-long residency in Pittsburgh, where he says he’s “showcasing my multi-talented magic, performing prowess, and versatility in variety!” Superbad Polymath — put ’em together and you’ve got, well, magic.