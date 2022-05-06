‘Mommy’s Little Star’ Actress Stuns In Mismatched Bikini Pics, “Don’t Mess With Mommy”

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Mommy’s Little Star is 12-year-old Olivia (Maja Vujicic). The tween girl competes in a social media competition in order to impress her mother Lauren (Rebecca Amzallag).

Olivia’s strategy to win her mother’s attention work but then backfires when Lauren’s new boyfriend Aiden (Roderick McNeil) offers to manage Olivia’s career. The movies falls into the “Don’t Mess with Mommy” movie campaign running this weekend on LMN. Happy Mother’s Day!

When not on a movie set, actress Rebecca Amzallag (who plays Olivia’s mom Lauren) enjoys the great outdoors with friends and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous mismatched bikini photos below. Be sure to swipe to see the back side of that leopard bikini top and blue and white striped bottom.

Rebecca’s profile on Instagram reads: “wam bam.”

Get ready to see more of Rebecca: she stars in the upcoming TV movie Love Triangle Nightmare (June 24, 2022). Mommy’s Little Star premieres on Lifetime Movie Networks (LMN) on Friday, May 6 at 8 pm.