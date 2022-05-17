Minnie Driver Nabs Intriguing New Film, Writes About “Being Alive” In New Book

Minnie Driver is teaming with the hot young actor Julian Dennison for One Winter, a coming-of-age story set in New Zealand. It will be directed, according to THR, by Hamish Bennett and Paul Middleditch, who wrote the story about the controversial South African rugby team traveling in New Zealand in 1981, when the South African policy of apartheid was in full effect.

Driver has been wrestling with her own personal story too, and making that struggle — and the joy there too — available to in her new book, Managing Expectations.

What Driver is after in the book — and what she says she appreciated even more deeply after her mother died while she was writing it — is what the actress describes as “this whole experiential enterprise that is living and being alive.”

Driver aims to get that down on paper, which makes her officially a writer who acts, not the other way around.

Driver, who made an indelible mark on Hollywood in Good Will Hunting and has continued to explore, surprise and delight professionally since, has plenty of life to look back and ruminate on.

The book is called a “memoir in essays.” Below she talks to the always interesting and interested Seth Meyers about it.