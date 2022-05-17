Miley Cyrus Goes Supermodel in Galliano Mini Dress, Fishnets, “Pamela Anderson Shine”

Miley Cyrus had been quiet in Instagram for a little while, after a huge and successful Latin America tour that included a harrowing plane ride. But Cyrus just broke the visual silence on the gram with a series of fashion fire pics.

Fans are going crazy for Cyrus in “supermodel mode,” with her long legs in fishnet stockings and her rock star frame sheathed in a black Galliano mini dress.

Cyrus made the most of her NYC time, and not just to the delight of the lucky photographers — but also to her own inner artist and drama fan. The star put on another great dress and hit Broadway to catch Pamela Anderson trod the boards as Roxie in the musical Chicago.

Cyrus delivered two thumbs up and a big show promo, writing: “Pamela Anderson as Roxie in Chicago is fabulous! Go see her shine while you still can.” The pose with the divine Ms. Anderson and Tish Cyrus too is just like a perfect bonus track.