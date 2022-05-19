Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Shops at Target, Shares ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Dress Photo

Hollywood movie star Mark Wahlberg is one of the richest actors in the world. He is worth an estimated $300 million. So when his wife Rhea Wahlberg, a former professional model turned mom of four, shared the photo, her fans chimed in with empathy.

Rhea captioned the photo of the hot pink summer dress: “Oh @target my old faithful…..come back to me please….🎯🤔🤔😳.” One fan replied: “With you 100%!” and another wrote: “I need clothes so badly and there is nothing to buy.” And another commented: “Agreed!! They need new buyers.”

Above is a photo of two of Mark and Rhea’s kids at Target during the holidays. And below is a photo of the power couple wearing fashion-forward, non-Target ensembles.

More than one commented on the lack of fashionable clothing especially for women over 40. One comment reads: Target “went from ‘Little House on the Prairie’ to ‘Hot Girl Summer’ with no in between.”

Another empathic fan replied: “I feel like I only end up buying candles when I go in there lately, no clothes. Over 40 gals need their Target back!”