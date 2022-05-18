Mario Lopez Is “Hottest Dad By Far” at Father-Daughter Dance

When actor/TV personality Mario Lopez (Saved by the Bell) shared the photo below, he wrote: “After a two year hiatus, Dad and Gigi are back with the 80’s Father/Daughter dance tonight!”

One fan replied: “she’s gonna be a heartbreaker!” And another wrote: “Love Gia’s go go boots!” and another chimed in on “the boots!” Another fan told Mario: “That’s your twin bro.”

They also wore matching Run DMC outfits to the daddy/daughter dance!

When Mario’s wife and Gigi’s mom Courtney saw the dance videos above, she replied: “Hottest dad there by farrrrrrr.“

Before the big dance, Mario took Gigi to a Dodgers game. See video above.