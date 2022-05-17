Mandy Moore Reveals 15-Month-Old Son’s Voice In Video, “It’s Exciting!”

When not playing Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, actress/singer Mandy Moore is promoting her new album In Real Life. When she shared the news with her fans, that the album is now available, she made the home video below. Listen closely to the very beginning, you can hear her baby boy Gus talking. Well, baby talking. He’s only 15 months old.

Mandy says In Real Life was a “labor of love in every way.” She made the album with her husband, songwriter/musician Taylor Goldsmith. As Mandy says in the video, “It’s exciting!“

Get ready to see more of Moore: she’s performing on all the talk shows and there’s a huge billboard of her in Times Square.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on NBC.