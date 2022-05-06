‘Magnum PI’ Star Stuns as Maxim Bikini Model, ‘That Was an Awesome Time”

On the Magnum PI episode “Close to Home,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) take on a dangerous mission inside a high-security correctional center when a ruthless criminal abducts Katsumoto’s (Tim Kang) ex-wife, Beth.

Beth is portrayed by model/actress Shawna Christensen.

When the Wilhelmina model shared the Maxim red bikini pic above, she wrote: “That was an amazing time!” Shawna was featured in the Maxim the Real Swimsuit DVD Vol. 2, too.

Shawna also got to appear on the cover of Cosmopolitan (it looks like the Greek version).

Magnum PI airs Fridays at 9 pm on CBS, right before Blue Bloods at 10 pm starring the original Magnum, Tom Selleck.