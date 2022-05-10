‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Selling Jewelry, “I Love Earrings”

The reality series Little People, Big World is back for its 22nd season. On the episode “Back to the Farm: Amy and Chris’ Happily Ever After,” matriarch Amy Roloff prepares for her wedding with her groom Chris.

When not filming Little People, Big World, Amy spends time promoting her business, Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen, where she sells her fudge, coffee, cookbooks, and now jewelry.

As seen above and below, Amy is selling earrings which were “created exclusively for Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen by Lemon Kissed.” Each pair of hand-crafted earrings comes with a special card signed by Amy.

Amy says: “I love earrings, and I have quite a big collection at this point… so I’m thrilled that there are two new pairs by Lemon Kissed earrings in my shop!”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on TLC.