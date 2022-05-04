Lindsey Vonn Stuns In Strapless Bikini at Formula 1, “Don’t Distract Lewis Hamilton”

When Olympic gold medalist downhill skier Lindsey Vonn shared the stunning photos taken in Miami Beach, Florida below, she wrote: “Seriously excited for this week… a lot of hard work but the reward at the end is a weekend of Formula 1!”

Vonn is wearing a strapless bikini and modeling a giant gold Rolex watch. Below are more bikini photos from Miami Beach, which Vonn captioned: “change of scenery.”

Vonn’s fans and famous friends love the bikini pics. Comedian Chelsea Handler replied: “Nice, babe! We missed you at dinner!”

One race car enthusiast replied: “Quit Braggin’ 😉😄…..And could you not talk to Lewis until AFTER THE RACE. He needs to concentrate. Don’t need yo’ fine self distractin’ my Lew Lew!”

Above is Lindsey in July 2021 in Brooklyn via Jaguar Racing Formula E. “Vroom vroom” is the caption.