Lady Gaga’s Smiling Cheeky Bikini Display Turns Up The Fun Factor, “Wowzah”

Lady Gaga added a bit of youthful, cheeky cheer to her feed this weekend and fans are big time appreciating their hero. The poolside bikini pic, which features a joyful smile, turned up the fun factor on Gaga’s feed.

Recently Gaga’s been posting about her upcoming Haus Labs product drops, which promise “the future is beautiful.” Problem is sometimes the present looks drab by comparison. But not anymore!

Musician Brian Newman responded with “Wowzah!!” — the “h” at the end for emphasis, of course.

Now it’s not as if the Haus Labs posts lack style. Nothing Gaga does lacks style, as you can see from the posts promising new eyeliner, brows pencil, lip liner, and more from the brand. Haus Labs is cruelty-free, which is terrific but as with the future, that promise sometime reminds us that the world is not.