Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise Together — ‘Maverick’ Pairing That Had To Happen

Lady Gaga cut a track for Tom Cruise‘s long awaited Top Gun: Maverick movie, and it’s just what you’d expect: totally professional, a perfect fit, and unique while not straying too far from expectations. Sort of like Tom Cruise himself!

Here’s “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, which is getting noticed by running with the teaser trailers of the new film. And also, you know, because it’s by Lady Gaga. Because what Gaga does gets noticed.

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” Gaga wrote about the composition.

Gaga says she wanted “an ability to celebrate life’s heroes,” adding, “I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans [Zimmer] and Joe [Kosinski] for this opportunity—and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them.” The Top Gun: Maverick film is slated for May 27.

In a way, Lady Gaga was to the 2010s what Tom Cruise was to the 1980s — and not just because they were both talk show comedian Rosie O’Donnell‘s faves. (O’Donnell famously swooned over Cruise and was rumored at one point to star with Lady Gaga in Funny Girl on Broadway.)

More than just O’Donnell’s love, it was the ubiquity of the two stars that make them a match — both being considered “mavericks.” Cruise dominated the 80s box office in films like Risky Business, Top Gun and Cocktail — long before he started performing all those impossible missions.

And Gaga has dominated music, film, and fragrance since her public debut in 2009, showing a versatility that partnered her with everyone from Tony Bennett to Bradley Cooper.