Kyle Busch’s Wife Stuns In Babydoll Mini Dress, “Bridgerton Vibes”

When not racing, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch spends time with his family including his wife of 11 years, former reality TV star Samantha Busch (Racing Wives).

I’ve always been a little Rowdy 😇 so here’s to two incredible Moms who have been by my side thru it all! #HappyMothersDay Mom n @SamanthaBusch, Love u guys! pic.twitter.com/pXo1QfbCms — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 8, 2022

When Samantha shared the stunning photo below, modeling a pastel babydoll mini dress, she wrote: “This dress is giving me major Bridgerton vibes.”

Busch family fans are going wild for the “puff sleeves” dress which Samantha calls “The cutest spring dress.”

Samantha often models pastel colored dresses as seen above (in the sage halter) and below in the half-bikini, half-mini mint green dress.