Kim Kardashian’s Ex, NBA Star Kris Humphries Water Skis, “My 2nd Career”

While Kim Kardashian has made her relationship with comedic actor Pete Davidson public, her ex-husband, former NBA basketball player Kris Humphries has been enjoying his free time in his home state of Minnesota with “boats and bros.”

As seen in the photos above, Kris (far left) is relaxing on a boat with his former NBA agent Josh Ketroser (middle) and LA real estate agent Alexander Huerta.

When Kris shared the watering skiing video above, he wrote: “My 2nd career, work in progress.”

Kris wrote in 2019: “Name an Olympic swimmer, and when we were 10 years old, I probably smoked them. That’s how good I was. I was so good in the water that it was actually kind of boring.”

When not on a lake in Minnesota, Kris is seriously working on his second career as an investor in Five Guys burger restaurants and Dave’s Hot Chicken franchises in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas.

Kris writes: “Super excited to bring @daveshotchicken to Minnesota with my family. This is the best chicken ever! Get ready Minnesota.” The Humphries are opening 10 restaurants in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas.

Note; NBA fan and rapper Drake is an investor in the franchise.

Kris also celebrated the grand opening of Five Guys in St. Cloud, MN. Kris and his family (William, Debra and Alex) own several Five Guys locations in Minnesota.