Kim Kardashian Caught Smiling Youthfully In Tiniest Bikini for SI, Ciara Reacts

You have seen, if you are not under the proverbial rock, a lot of Kim Kardashian. By this we mean both the volume of Kardashian images that seed the internet and just a lot of Kim herself. She is very good at giving her all, so to speak, to the camera.

But one thing you don’t see often in still photos of the reality star and business mogul is Kim Kardashian’s smile. Surely Kim smiles when she checks her financial portfolio, and she’s dating a comedian, so that has to help.

It’s not, of course, that Kim Kardashian doesn’t smile. It’s that her professional photo face is usually more austere, more serious than jovial.

But check out photo #2 here, as no small number of commenters have brought attention to. Yes, that’s Kim in a bikini (no surprise) and Kim smiling (big, nice surprise).

Olivia Pierson, Lala Anthony, and mama Kris Jenner are among the quick responders on Instagram. The superstar singer/actress/model Ciara’s response sits at the top, though, six fire emojis. Seems like Kim’s smile alone, which adds a youthful element to her visage, is enough to start a conflagration.

The SI swimsuit issue is legendary, of course, and so the marriage of SI and KK seems to have been predestined by the gods of fame. And here it is, shot in January in the Dominican Republic.